A Clinton man is in custody after authorities say he tried to throw contraband over the fence at McCormick Correctional Institution.
On Monday, officers arrested 24-year-old Reginald Jamar Sims and charged him with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, providing contraband to a prisoner and trespassing.
According to charging documents the state Department of Corrections released Tuesday, the packages he tried to throw over the fence contained 241 grams of marijuana, three pounds of tobacco, six cellphones, six cellphone chargers, nine lighters, seven spools of thread, three needles and headphones, none of which are allowed inside the facility. Sims was arrested at the prison.