A second person has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Laurens County, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies and Saluda police investigated a fatal shooting Tuesday on Keisha Avenue, where they learned Xavier Cancer, 29, had been killed. Investigators learned through witnesses that a man was seen carrying a gun and walking toward Cancer just before the shots were heard, a post on the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said.
Aaron Hood was soon after the shooting and charged with murder and high and aggravated assault and battery, the post said, while Shawn Pridgen was arrested later and charged with accessory to murder.
The post said investigators learned the two men had gone to Keisha Avenue to find and assault Cancer.
Investigators had help from the Ridge Spring Police Department, Saluda County Coroner’s Office, state Highway Patrol, Department of Natural Resources, State Law Enforcement Division and an off-duty state transport police officer during the case, the post said.