Tyson Kiwain Brooks, 33, of 324 Carolina St., Greenwood was arrested Friday and charged with high and aggravated assault and battery, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and kidnapping.
On March 3, a Greenwood County deputy met with a woman who said she tried to end her relationship with her partner, but he became angry and choked her, according to a report. She told the deputy he threw her around and put a pistol to her head, threatening to kill her, the report said.
When she tried to escape through a window, the report said the man held her against her will, but eventually took her home after further threatening her. Officers worked with a victims advocate to provide protection for the woman and her family while investigating the assault.