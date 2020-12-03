A Greenwood man is facing charges after a woman said he stabbed her while she was driving him to a store, according to a report.
Ricky Lee Thompson, 55, of 119 S. University St., Greenwood was arrested Wednesday by Greenwood police and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Greenwood officers began investigating a stabbing Wednesday evening near Louvenia Avenue, the report said. Officers learned from interviewing people that a man had asked a woman for a ride to a store. They got in her vehicle and left, but at some point during the trip the man stabbed the woman in the back several times with what was described as a black-handled butcher knife.
Officers searching the woman's vehicle found blood on the back of the driver's seat where she had been stabbed, and officers took DNA swabs of the front, passenger-side door, the report said.