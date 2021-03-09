A Greenwood woman was just arriving home from work Monday evening when she felt something hot hit her thigh — she had been shot.
Greenwood County deputies received a call Monday at about 4:30 p.m. that a woman had been shot at a Natchez Trace residence, a report said. While deputies were on their way, dispatchers said a man had left from that location on foot, carrying a rifle.
People in the area guided officers toward the scene, and deputies found a woman lying on the front porch of a residence with a man standing nearby her. Deputies detained the man before providing help to the woman, putting a tourniquet on the gunshot wound in her upper thigh and standing by as EMS arrived to give her further help.
The woman told deputies she had just arrived home from work and was ready to open the door when she felt something hot hit her leg, and she noticed she had been shot, the report said. She was then taken by EMS for medical assistance.
Frank Lee Taylor Jr., 36, of 102 Natchez Trace, Ninety Six was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.