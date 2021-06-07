An Abbeville man is facing charges after a woman said he pointed a gun at her in traffic.
Benjamin Douglas Fetters, 19, of 113 Barnwell St., Abbeville was arrested Friday and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm and unlawful carrying of pistol.
At about 4:15 p.m. Friday, Greenwood County deputies received a call about a man in a black Chevrolet truck pointing a gun at a woman, then driving away, a report said. Deputies found the vehicle in the parking lot outside of Jersey Mike's Subs and parked nearby to see who approached the truck.
A group of men walked toward the truck, but when they saw the deputy's patrol vehicle they turned around and started walking away. The officer spoke with the men, and during a pat-down, the deputy found a pistol in one man's waistband, the report said.
One of the men told deputies they were sitting at a red light and named the man who pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the woman stopped beside them.