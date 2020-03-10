Alizeya Talyia Wilson, 20, of 207 New Market St., Greenwood was arrested Monday and charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
A Greenwood police officer was called to Self Regional Medical Center to investigate a newborn that tested positive for cocaine, according to a report. A state Department of Social Services employee told officers he was unable to set up a safety plan for the child because the parents were not cooperating.
The mother admitted to using cocaine in December 2019 while pregnant, the report said. Officers noted the child would be put in emergency protective custody with DSS.