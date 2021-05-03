A Greenwood pair are facing meth trafficking charges after Greenwood County deputies found methamphetamine in the truck they were in, according to a report.
Greenwood deputies report they were patrolling Saturday night along Laurel Avenue East when they saw a Ford truck cross the centerline multiple times. When officers pulled the driver over he gave them permission to search the vehicle.
Deputies found a black bag within reach of both people in the truck, and inside was about 27.7 grams of what appeared to be methamphetamine, the report said. Neither the driver nor passenger claimed the drugs as theirs.
Phillip Martin Doyle, 63, of 109 Awtry Road, Greenwood and Amie Concetta Sexton, 37, of 1122 Highside St., Greenwood were arrested Sunday and charged with trafficking in meth.