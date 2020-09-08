A convenience store clerk told deputies she thought a regular customer was joking when he told her to hand over the store's money. Then the man pulled out a gun.
Kentarius Devontay Wideman, 23, of 101 Stonehaven Drive, Greenwood was arrested Sunday and charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
On June 4, a clerk working at the Lil Cricket at 703 Ninety Six Highway told Greenwood County deputies the store was robbed while she was working. She was in the cooler when she heard someone come in, then recognized the customer as a regular, a report said.
The man told her to "go get the money," and at first she thought he was joking, but he then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at her head, the report said. After giving him money from the register, the man left toward Ninety Six, and witnesses saw him get into a car on Juniper Court and drive off.