Two roommates got home from a trip to the store early Saturday morning to find a man they didn’t know slumped over their couch, bleeding from a gunshot wound, according to a report.
Brandon Derrel Moton, 30, of Ninety Six Highway, died at about 1 a.m. at the Meadows Street apartment where he was found shot.
Greenwood police said they were called just before 1 a.m. Saturday to the Meadows Street residence when two men who lived there found a man they did not recognize shot inside the residence.
The injured man was Moton, who officers tried to give aid to before EMS arrived and found he had no signs of life. Idris Ballard-Gallardo, 19, was later charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a felon in connection to the case.
One of the roommates said when they found the man, they checked him for a pulse but did not feel one, then called 911. Although they didn’t know the shot man, they said there was a third person who lived at the residence who wasn’t home. The third resident eventually arrived and had been out at a celebration with others.
Witnesses offered police little insight, with a girl at a nearby apartment having heard a single gunshot but not seeing anything and another neighbor being unaware of what had happened until she saw police arrived. Officers did find a single shell casing several inches away from where Moton had been found.
Officers said they think Ballard-Gallardo and Moton got into an argument that ended with Ballard-Gallardo shooting Moton. Detectives are working to understand how Moton ended up in the Meadows Street residence, and what happened leading up to the shooting, said Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link.