A police report offered more details on what officers found Monday when they investigated a call of a shooting at the Red Roof Inn on Montague Avenue.
Officers investigated a situation where a woman was shot in a room at the Red Roof Inn, where she had gone to talk with a man about money, Greenwood provisional police Chief T.J. During the argument, the man shot her in the lower abdomen, but police said she was expected to fully recover.
Officers arriving on scene began to search for the room the shooting reportedly happened at, but police found the door was locked, the report said. After getting a key from the front desk, police searched inside, finding multiple spent and unspent 9mm shell casings outside in the parking lot and sidewalk, along with a pill, what appeared to be marijuana and a washcloth with what appeared to be blood on it.
Supplemental reports that further detailed the police investigation were not provided.
Jeremiah Deandre Baylor, 20, of 327 Possum Hollow Road, Greenwood was arrested Monday and charged with five counts of attempted murder, two counts of malicious injury to property and one count each of unlawful carrying of a pistol, simple possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and another drug charge.