A former pizza restaurant employee brought a gun with her to ask about her final paycheck, according to a police report.
Raven Michelle Mims, 22, of 2608 Old Highway 246, Ninety Six was arrested Friday and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, unlawful carrying of pistol and driving under suspension, first offense.
Greenwood police were called out at about noon Friday to the Papa John's at 323 Bypass 72 NW, where employees said a woman had pulled a gun out in the store. An employee told officers that a woman who used to work there came into the store asking about a check that she expected would be direct-deposited to her bank account. The employee told officers the woman then pulled a gun from her purse, and as he was calling 911 he heard her rack the slide of the handgun.
Others corroborated the man's story, saying they saw her pull the handgun out and rack it, the report said. Officers found the woman in her vehicle in the parking lot, and found the handgun in the glove compartment. At first, the woman denied taking the gun into the store. After officers spoke with witnesses, she admitted she took the gun inside and presented it, the report said.
A representative of the store told officers the woman's last check wouldn't be ready until the following day because that was payday.