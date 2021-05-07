A girl told Greenwood County deputies her pastor performed a sexual act on her when she was 15 years old, according to a report.
Moses Leon Drafts, 47, of 716 Humphrey St., Batesburg was arrested Thursday and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and criminal solicitation of a minor.
On April 21, Greenwood County deputies met with a girl to investigate a report she filed with Greenwood police about a relationship she had with the pastor of her church, according to a report. The girl said the relationship started when she was 15 years old, and continued until she was 18.
She told deputies about a day when she was 15 years old where her pastor came to her house and performed a sexual act on her before leaving, the report said. He knew her age at the time, she told deputies.