The man who escaped from Abbeville police custody Thursday managed to get one hand free from his handcuffs, according to a report.
John Eric Clark, 27, of 108 Coleman St., Abbeville escaped from officers’ custody while being taken into the county jail Thursday, but was found and arrested soon after.
Abbeville police officers spotted Clark at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday along Church Street, the report said. Officers knew the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office had a bench warrant for Clark’s arrest related to a drug offense, and they stopped him and detained him.
Clark was handcuffed behind his back, and a police officer took him to the county’s detention center because deputies were busy.
“While waiting for a detention officer to open the door the side door (due to the sally port being inoperable), Clark turned and ran away from my custody,” the report said. “When Clark ran, I observed that he did not have both hands in his cuffs. Clark did have one hand free.”
The officer chased Clark into the woods behind the law enforcement complex’s investigations building, but lost track of him, the report said.
Police and deputies surrounded the area, and in a supplemental report another officer noted hearing about Clark at the Pro Towels office building nearby.
The other officer arrived at Pro Towels and Clark was handcuffed to his front and walked toward the officer, who detained him and cuffed him behind his back before taking him back to the jail.
According to staff at the Abbeville County Detention Center, Clark was still waiting to see a judge Friday afternoon in connection with his escape.