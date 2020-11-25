Roshandia Oshay Kelley, 32, of 207 New Market St., Greenwood was arrested Wednesday and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
Greenwood police were called out at about 1:25 a.m. Wednesday to a New Market Street apartment, according to a report. A man on a sidewalk outside had red scratch marks and bleeding cuts on his forehead, cheek, upper lip and chin.
The man told officers he and a woman had argued, and she got a knife from the kitchen and began swinging it at him and trying to stab him, the report said. He said he was able to get the knife out of her hand, but she followed him outside and started punching and scratching his face.
The woman also threw beer bottles at the man, and hit his vehicle several times before throwing trash cans in the front yard, the report said. The woman repeatedly said she had just gotten there and nothing happened and denied any altercation.