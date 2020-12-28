Donald Ross Mactaggart, 67, of 133 Highland Drive, Greenwood was arrested Sunday and charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count each of discharging a firearm and possession of a weapon during commission of a crime.
Greenwood County deputies were called out at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday to the area of Northside and Highland drives, where callers told 911 dispatchers the driver of a red car had fired shots at people in a white car, according to a report.
Officers couldn't find any matching cars in the area, but got a call that a white car that had been shot was now parked on Newcastle Road. Officers spoke with two people, who said they had been driving behind a slow red vehicle on Northside Drive when they decided to pass it, the report said. As they passed, the driver of the red car made a rude gesture to them, then followed as they pulled onto Highland Drive.
As the driver of the white car tried to turn around and leave the area, the red car's driver blocked the path, the report said. When they attempted to drive around, the driver of the red car got out, then witnesses heard a gunshot, and the white car had a bullet hole in the trunk.
The people in the white car turned onto Newcastle Road and pulled into a drive way, but the driver of the red car followed, the report said. As the white car was backing out to leave, it became stuck in a ditch. One of the people in the white car fled on foot, but the other was unable to exit and screamed to the man in the red car "please don't shoot us" before the man left.
Officers got a call from a woman who said she lived with the man involved in the shooting, and said they would be waiting for law enforcement at a Highland Drive house, the report said.