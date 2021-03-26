Randall Walter Fain, 49, of 220 Frances St., Greenwood was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated breach of peace and felon in possession of firearm or ammunition.
On Wednesday, a Greenwood County deputy was called out to 220 Frances St., where a woman told the officer she and another person were sitting in a camper in their back yard when they heard a shotgun fired toward the camper, according to a report. The woman told the officer who it was that fired and said they were a felon and not legally allowed to own a firearm.
The camper had not been struck by any rounds, and the deputy noted they did not find any shell casings in the area.
The deputy learned through dispatch the man the woman identified had been convicted of a violent crime, and he went to talk to the man, the report said. At first, the man said he didn't fire any gun, and the deputy noted the man appeared to be unsteady on his feet and smelled like alcohol.
After being asked again, the man acknowledged he fired a gun because a cat was attacking his chickens, and the deputy noted the chicken coop was beside the camper the woman earlier had been sitting in. Another witness told the deputy the man had fired a gun, and the deputy seized the shotgun and three unspent shotgun shells.