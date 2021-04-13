Lander University police arrested a man on allegations he exposed himself to people on campus.
Isaiah Pariz Singleton, 20, of New Market Street, Greenwood was arrested Monday and charged with indecent exposure and disturbing schools.
At about 3:30 p.m. Monday, Lander police were called out to the Bearcat Lounge in the cultural center building, where a woman told officers she exited the women's restroom and saw the door to the men's restroom was propped open by a trashcan, according to a report. The woman told officers she saw a man standing in the open door with his genitals exposed.
A man also told officers he saw the exposed man at the restroom, and that the man put his genitals away when he approached, the report said.
When an officer went to the restroom and spoke with the man still standing there by the sink, the man identified himself and said he was a former student visiting friends. Looking into it, officers learned the man had never been a student at Lander and had no reason to be on campus, the report said.