A man Greenwood County deputies arrested in connection with drugs they found ended up asking officers for help with his addiction, according to a report.
Kenneth Brandon Kelley, 34, of 112 West Freedom Wood Drive, Liberty was arrested Saturday and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine 10 grams or more, but less than 29 grams; possession of marijuana; possession of ecstasy; and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
A Greenwood County deputy on patrol along Ninety Six Highway spotted a man behaving suspiciously, and stopped him after seeing him try to evade law enforcement and repeatedly reaching toward his glove box, the report said. Dispatchers informed the deputy that the man was on supervised release and was to be searched if there was reasonable suspicion of criminal activity.
Officers searched the man's car, where they found about 15 grams of marijuana, more than 30 grams of methamphetamine, 31 pills and a package of naloxone strips, the report said. The man told deputies he was at "rock bottom," the report said, and requested help with his drug addiction by asking for information on rehabilitation centers.