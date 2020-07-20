A Greenwood man is facing charges after officers investigated his role in an attempt to smuggle contraband in to the Greenwood County jail, according to a report.
Floyd Donnie Dobbins Jr., 32, of 520 Bolt Ave., Greenwood was arrested Sunday and charged with furnishing or possessing contraband in county, municipal or multijursidictional jail; possession of schedule II controlled substance; and seven counts of violation of protection order.
On June 22, officers at the Greenwood County Detention Center learned that a day earlier, a drone had flown over the jail attempting to drop packages into courtyards the inmates had access to, the report said. Officers went on the roof to search for anything unusual, finding a number of packages had been dropped into the recreation yard.
Security camera videos showed an inmate running over to pick up a package, and two other inmates pointing at the package and gesturing for someone to pick it up, the report said. The video showed the man who grabbed the package giving it to another inmate through a fence, and the inmate who received it later passing it to a third inmate.
Listening to phone calls one of the inmates made earlier found he coordinated with a woman, instructing her how to throw packages over the fence and into the jail’s courtyards, and the woman said she had a man with her who was going to throw the packages.
The packages officers recovered were said to contain tobacco, batteries, a lighter and drugs.