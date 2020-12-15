Andres Espino Jacome, 38, of 647 Deans Alley, Greenwood was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Greenwood police responded Sunday night to a Vintage Court residence where dispatchers said a fight broke out between multiple people, according to a report. Officers arriving there spoke with someone who said a man was trying to fight several people at a party.
The argument began when several people saw the man kissing an 11-year-old girl using his tongue in what the report describe as "an overtly sexual manner." When people confronted him about it, he got upset and said he always kisses the girl that way, and eventually he tried to strike the people who confronted him.
The man contacted others to come and get involved in the fight, and left once the fight was broken up, the report said. Officers spoke with the girl, who said the man doesn't touch her inappropriately, but does kiss her on the lips. She said it makes her uncomfortable, and she had asked him to stop, the report said.
When officers spoke with the man, he described being "jumped" by people at a party over how he kissed the girl, but he told officers he always kissed the girl that way, the report said.