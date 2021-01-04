George Warren Ebo Jr., 46, of 2420 Cokesbury Road, Greenwood was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree burglary, petit larceny and five counts of breaking into a motor vehicle.
On New Year's Day, Greenwood County deputies were called out to Kingston Road, where residents said someone had entered their vehicles, taking items from some, according to a report. One resident said their car was left in the garage, and appeared to have been rifled through with nothing stolen, although a mountain bike had been taken from the garage.
Neighbors in the area said they had video of two people in the area on New Year's Eve that could help officers identify who was responsible for the thefts, the report said.