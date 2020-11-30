A McCormick man is facing charges after Greenwood County deputies reported finding nearly 200 ecstasy pills in the car he was driving.
At nearly 11 p.m. Wednesday, a Greenwood County deputy learned through his in-car computer that a driver ahead of him had a suspended vehicle license, a report said. He stopped the car, and after speaking with the driver learned the driver had given officers a false name and date of birth.
While arresting the man, deputies searched him and his vehicle, finding plastic bags that contained more than 190 pills that tested positive for ecstasy, about 8 grams of a powder that tested positive for cocaine and more than 25 grams of what appeared to be marijuana, the report said.
Rekeem Ledell Ware, 32, of 283 Airport Road, McCormick was arrested and charged with driving under suspension, third and subsequent; false information to police officer; broken seal in vehicle; manufacture or possession of other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam with intent to distribute, first offense; manufacture or possession of schedule I (B)/(C), LSD/schedule II, cocaine with intent to distribute; and possession of ecstasy.