What started as a check up on a malnourished pit bull at a Laurens County residence ended with officers calling a case worker to take two children out of “deplorable” conditions.
On Thursday, Laurens County deputies were called to a mobile home on Tillbrook Court in Fountain Inn. An animal control officer originally responded to the call when he saw a malnourished pit bull in the backyard, the incident report said, but he called for other officers to respond after seeing the conditions two children were living in.
As officers entered, the smell of cat and dog urine hit them and they found clothes, totes and various items strewn about the urine-stained floor, the report said. Officers noted having to step over and around animal feces, and in the kitchen flies were swarming around food that had been left out.
Chemicals and pills were left out and within reach of the children, the report said. When officers asked a woman there why the children were living in such squalid conditions, she said she was waiting on her tax return so they could clean. She told deputies they had been living there nine years.
A Laurens County Department of Social Services case worker was called out, and officers arrested a man and woman at the residence.
Richard Allen Spurgeon, 42, and Melanie Page Strickland, 42, both of 321 Tillbrook Court, Fountain Inn, were arrested Thursday and charged with ill treatment of animals and two counts each of cruelty to children.