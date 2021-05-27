Eight people are facing charges after Greenwood County deputies investigated a burglary call along Stonehaven Drive, according to a report.
Dispatchers sent deputies at about 2 p.m. May 15 to 1010 Stonehaven Drive, where an anonymous 911 caller said an SUV was circling an apartment and someone was kicking in the front door, the report said. Deputies arriving stopped an SUV driving in the area and chased a man who ran when he saw officers.
Officers had to detain multiple people who were evading them in a nearby patch of kudzu. Once officers had all suspects in custody, they spoke with a woman who said there had been a fight between two people, and one of them came to apartment 48 and told a group of people there — including many of the detained suspects — about what happened, the report said. Everyone in the apartment left to go retaliate against the other person involved in the fight, the woman told deputies, but she said she tried to convince one of the men not to go.
Deputies spoke with the residents of another apartment who said the woman deputies spoke with had been in the group seeking retaliation, and they described seeing her steal license plates while the men tried to kick open an apartment’s front door.
The men then went to the back of the apartment and forced their way in, then left in an SUV, returning shortly after, the report said. Several people stepped out of the vehicle with what appeared to be guns in hand, witnesses told deputies, but everyone fled when officers arrived.
During their investigation, officers seized two handguns, an AR-15 rifle, a conversion stock for one of the handguns and more than 20 grams of what appeared to be marijuana, the report said.
Arrested were:
- Lavante Rashun Rouse, 26, of 317 Windmill Circle, Greenwood, charged with first-degree burglary and criminal conspiracy.
- Chakeren Roshun Jackson, 22, of 914 Miller Road, Greenwood, charged with first-degree burglary, simple possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.
- Michael Dantese Johnson, 22, of 207 New Market St., Greenwood, charged with first-degree burglary, simple possession of marijuana and criminal conspiracy.
- Jaylen Omar Gilchrist, 21, of 322 Carolina St., Greenwood, charged with first-degree burglary, simple possession of marijuana and criminal conspiracy.
- Mikeevius Antaveon Bowman, 22, of 407 Parkland Place Road, Greenwood, charged with first-degree burglary, simple possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.
- Tasia Monet Turner, 22, of 101 Stonehaven Drive, Greenwood, charged with first-degree burglary, petit larceny and criminal conspiracy.
- Kivontay Nitquavious Clinkscales, 22, of 507 Cedar Springs Road, Bradley, charged with first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.
- Willie Clayborne Reynolds III, 23, of 101 Stonehaven Drive, Greenwood, charged with first-degree burglary and criminal conspiracy.