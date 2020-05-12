Treating a 7-week-old baby with broken ribs and bruises across his body triggered hospital staff in Greenwood to call law enforcement, and now a man and woman are in custody in connection with the injured baby.
Greenwood County Sheriff's Office investigators were called out April 7 to Self Regional Medical Center's emergency department, where a nurse said an infant had bruising on his back, stomach, both knees and genitals, according to a report. X-ray scans confirmed the baby had at least five broken ribs, with breaks close to the spine.
This baby had been brought in to the ER by his mother before, in March, with bruises to the face, head and tongue, the report said. This time, the mother had taken the child to the Montgomery Center, and the baby was sent to the emergency room.
The child was taken into protective custody and the state Department of Social Services was notified. The mother went with deputies to be interviewed, and the report said the baby was most likely transferred to Greenville to be treated for his injuries.
Michelle Jaimes Garduno, 18, of 124 W. Sandy Run Road, Hodges and David Jason Cruz, 19, of 708 Pearl St. Greenwood were arrested Monday and both were charged with unlawful neglect to a child and inflicting great bodily injury upon a child.