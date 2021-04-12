Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop Friday found more than 100 blue pills in a car, according to a report.
A Greenwood County deputy spotted a swerving car Friday afternoon along Highway 25 Bypass and pulled the vehicle over. After getting permission to search the driver, officers found a spoon in his pocket that had a blue residue on it, and the driver admitted he had consumed drugs, the report said. The man told deputies there were several syringes in the car he uses to take drugs.
Officers got the two passengers out of the car and searched it, finding in various containers more than 100 pills, a total of about 150 grams of marijuana and marijuana wax, about 7.5 grams of what appeared to be methamphetamine and various syringes, the report said.
Arrested were:
- Chesear Antonio Grant, 40, of 10 Dog Patch Acres, Waterloo, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; trafficking in fentanyl, 4 grams or more but less than 14 grams; and giving false information to law enforcement.
- Miriam Sadler Leaman, 30, of 129 Pioneer Road, Ninety Six, was charged with possession of other controlled substance I-V.
- Wallace Aaron Upton, 25, of 121 Poplar Drive, Greenwood, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, 4 grams or more but less than 14 grams; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.