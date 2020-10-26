Michael Anthony Cowart, 34, of 403 Beechwood Circle, Greenwood was arrested Saturday and charged with unlawful neglect to a child.
A state Department of Social Services employee contacted Greenwood police after a child tested positive for marijuana and amphetamines, according to a report. The agent told officers the results came in mid-August, and a relative of the child tested positive for the same drugs.
The report said the child, who is 2, was living in the same house as the relative that tested positive at the time.