State prosecutors won an appeal to have another trial against a man charged with felony driving under the influence after the appeals court ruled the trial judge made a mistake in suppressing incriminating statements the defendant made.
Leon Barksdale was involved in a wreck in October 2013 in Laurens, where a Laurens Police Department officer responded to the wreck to investigate, according to the state Court of Appeals opinion filed Wednesday. The Laurens officer, Patrick Craven, identified one of the drivers and asked him for his license, registration and proof of insurance, allowing him to return to his car for the documentation.
“After Barksdale left to find the documentation, Officer Craven immediately remarked to another officer ‘I think he has been drinking,’ ‘that boy’s been drinking,’ and ‘he smells like alcohol,’” the opinion said.
Craven asked Barksdale how much he had to drink, and Barksdale eventually said he drank a 40-ounce beer at home before the wreck. EMS staff checked on Barksdale, while Craven found an open, cold beer bottle near Barksdale’s car and decided to run him through field sobriety tests.
Craven told Barksdale he wasn’t under arrest but asked if he would submit to the tests. After five tests, Craven asked Barksdale to rate his sobriety on a scale of one to 10, and he rated himself at a five, saying he could feel the effects of alcohol. Barksdale was arrested and read his Miranda warning, which explains the protections against self-incrimination granted by the Fifth Amendment and the right to have legal counsel under the Sixth Amendment.
In a jury trial in 2017, Barksdale objected to the admission of his statements about consuming alcohol made to Craven, arguing these were self-incriminating statements in violation of his Fifth Amendment rights because he was in police custody and being interrogated from the moment Craven arrived on scene.
Prosecutors argued Barksdale’s incriminating statements were admissible because they were asked as part of a routine investigation into a wreck. The trial court decided in Barksdale’s favor, suppressing all of his statements made before Craven explained Barksdale’s rights to him. After this ruling, prosecutors conceded they no longer had a case against Barksdale and dismissed the charges, but filed an appeal over the court’s decision.
The state’s argument is that the trial court misrepresented the definition of “custody” when suppressing Barksdale’s statements to police, and the appeals court agreed.
The Miranda warning is required only when a suspect has been taken into custody or deprived of his freedom of action in a significant way, according to law. The trial court’s opinion said Barksdale wasn’t in custody when Craven questioned him about alcohol consumption.
The opinion cited two previous appeals court decisions where defendants were not entitled to Miranda warnings during questioning because the officer was performing a routine investigation of a wreck. It also said because the record didn’t show Barksdale was detained or limited in his freedom to move around, a reasonable person would not believe he was in custody.
“Officer Craven did not place Barksdale in handcuffs until he failed a litany of field sobriety tests,” the opinion said. “Prior to making the statements, Barksdale was able to move about the accident scene freely, and Officer Craven allowed him to walk away to get his license and registration and to speak with EMS regarding potential injury.”
The appeals court reversed the trial court’s decision and called for Barksdale to face a new trial on this charge.