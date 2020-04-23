A woman who arranged to buy a phone advertised as for sale on Facebook had her money stolen, but Greenwood police found and arrested a man in connection with the theft, according to reports.
Greenwood police were called out Wednesday afternoon to speak with a woman who had arranged to meet a man on Acorn Lane, a report said. She told officers they had agreed to meet on Acorn Lane so she could buy an iPhone off the man, but instead he handed her an empty iPhone box, snatched the cash from her hand and ran away.
An officer in the area spotted him nearby, but the man ran when officers approached him. Eventually, police detained him, finding the money on him and a baggy of cocaine nearby the spot where he was caught, the report said.
Jamarcus Khiry Sanders, 29, of 225 Lakewood Drive, Greenwood was arrested and charged with strong-arm robbery and possession of cocaine.