Two men were shot after 6 p.m. Monday and Greenwood Police have no information on motive or suspects at this time.
Jonathan Link, Greenwood Police Department's public information officer, said police got a call of shots fired in the 700 block of Pearl Street, just after 6 p.m., in front of some houses. Link said one victim had non-life-threatening injuries while the other was shot in the face and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Link had no further information on the man's condition.
The case remains under police investigation.
