Police are baffled as to why some thief targeted multiple American flags in the Uptown area over the weekend.
On Friday and Saturday, police received reports of the stolen flags. The flags outside of Howard’s on Main, the Greenwood County Veterans Center, city hall and the sheriff’s office were all stolen, said Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link.
With one of the flags, Link said the thief burned the ropes holding the flag up in order to get access to the stars and stripes. Officers have no clue why someone would steal these flags, Link said, especially because at least one of them is monitored by security cameras.
Investigators are looking into the case and trying to identify the flag thief.