Greenwood police are still seeking two people after Monday's drive-by shooting on Phoenix Street, though one person was arrested in connection with it.
Chandler Cordell Logan, 19, of 223 Alpine Way, Greenwood was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder. A judge denied Logan's bond.
Dispatchers received reports of shots fired at about 1:15 p.m. Monday on the 1500-block of Phoenix Street. When officers arrived at the house that had been shot, they spoke with multiple people who live at the residence and they said they were woken up by the shooting, according to a report.
No one in the house saw the vehicle that the shooters drove past in, but said they heard many shots. Officers collected seven spent shell casings of different calibers and make, along with a .22-caliber pistol in front of the house.
Provisional Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said Wednesday that while officers still haven't identified the other people they're seeking, police are working to find information on two more people they think were involved with the shooting.