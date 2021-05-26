Clinton police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman at an apartment complex, according to a news release.
Sharde D. Swinger, 34, of Clinton was found dead at 100 Countryside Circle, Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp said.
At about 10:55 a.m. Wednesday, Clinton police were called out to Countryside Townhouses, where a person had been shot and killed, the release said. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office took Swinger’s body to a Greenville morgue, with officials set to perform an autopsy in the morning.
The State Law Enforcement Division is helping with the investigation, and police detained a person of interest. Clinton Police Chief Sonny Ledda was not available to comment.
Police think the shooting was isolated, with no further danger to the public.