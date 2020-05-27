Greenwood police are still working to identify those responsible for a shooting Tuesday night that left one person injured.
Officers arriving Tuesday night at the Sylvan Road residence found several people wandering the yard and a neighbor inside helping someone who had been shot in the arm, according to a report. Officers said a group of people had been gathered outside the house when shooters opened fire from a passing vehicle, then left.
At the scene, officers found numerous spent shell casings in the roadway and two bullet holes in the residence, the report said. Three vehicles were struck, and one vehicle had fresh blood on the passenger’s-side front seat and on the driveway around it.
The people who were outside when the shooting happened told officers the shooters were in a dark-colored Ford Crown Victoria. Another officer found a vehicle matching that description that tried to evade police in the area of Watson Avenue, but witnesses told officers they saw people run from the vehicle that night.
Officers also found surveillance cameras in the area, the report said.
Investigators are following the trail of what evidence they found at the scene. Greenwood Police Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said they’re trying to identify who was in the car and who the car belonged to. They want to ask the owner if they knew who had the car the night of the shooting.
Until police know who was involved in the shooting and who they were aiming for, Link said they can’t begin to talk about motive. He thanked the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office for their help, and the help of the county Bloodhound Tracking Team in helping with the search near Watson Avenue.