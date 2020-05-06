Officers are asking for help finding three people wanted in connection with a shooting Sunday.
Officers got a call Sunday about a man shot in the leg on Truett Avenue and learned he was at a residence there when three people arrived in a vehicle, sparking an argument, according to a Facebook post by the Greenwood Police Department. At one point during the argument, one of the men stepped out of the vehicle and shot the man at the residence.
The three who came to the residence got back in their car and left.
Officers identified the three in the vehicle as Tavon Dorsett Morton, Willie Joe Carter and Shandreica Monic Bryant. Police have active arrest warrants for them charging them with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and felon in possession of a weapon.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these three is urged to contact police at 853-942-8407, message them on Facebook, or use the tip form on the police department’s website.
A booking photo of Bryant was not made available.