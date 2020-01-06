Greenwood police are seeking a robber who held a woman at gunpoint Sunday night.
Officers were called out at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday to a business in the Burton Plaza on Bypass 72, where an employee said she was robbed while leaving work, according to a post on the Greenwood Police Department Facebook page. The woman wasn’t injured in the robbery.
She described the robber as a young, dark-skinned man wearing a tan stocking cap and blue jeans. He reportedly had a silver handgun during the robbery.
Anyone with information on who the suspect might be is urged to call 911. The post added that anyone in a similar situation where they are working late can contact dispatch and ask for an officer’s assistance.
“It could be just riding through a parking lot, or it could be walking you to your vehicle,” the post said. “Either way, we want you to be safe.”