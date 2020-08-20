Greenwood police are seeking a suspect who, while fleeing the scene of an armed robbery, left behind many of the items he stole and the weapon he used to take it, according to a report.
At about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Greenwood police went to the North Creek Party Shop at 225 N. Creek Blvd., where a clerk said a man came in with a handgun demanding money, the report said. The clerk gave him money from the register, and the man took several packs of cigars before fleeing on foot.
Police noted the clerk had recently counted the money in the register, which totaled about $700.
The clerk told officers the man was wearing a red mask. Another witness told officers the man was wearing a pair of black shorts, a red hoodie and a red mask. Witnesses described the man as about 6 feet, 1 inch tall with a slender build.
As officers and K-9 units searched the area, the dogs led officers to a Cobb Road neighborhood where the dogs lost the scent, the report said. During the tracking, officers found a long trail of loose bills along North Creek Boulevard and collected $610 worth of bills. They also found the stolen cigars and a BB handgun along the path.
Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said if anyone knows who was involved in this armed robbery, they're urged to call police at 864-942-8405. The investigation is still ongoing as officers seek to identify the robber.