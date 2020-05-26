After a shooting that injured one person Tuesday night, officers were scouring an area of Greenwood for men who fled from a vehicle connected to the attack.
Shots were fired from a dark vehicle at 207 Sylvan Road, where a group was sitting on a porch, Greenwood Police Department Maj. T.J. Chaudoin said.
One person was shot in the arm and is being treated, he said. The injury is not life-threatening. The house was also struck by gunfire, as were cars in the driveway.
The Sylvan Road residence was taped off, blocking foot and vehicle traffic in front of the house. As officers spoke about the case in the roadway nearby, other officers took photographs and notes of the damage to the cars that were shot.
Officers saw a vehicle on Cokesbury Street that matched the description of the one used in the shooting and attempted to stop it, Chaudoin said, but the vehicle fled. It stopped at the end of Watson Street and two men were seen fleeing.
Officers were using K-9s to search the area for the men.
The shooting’s location is about half a mile away from the most recently listed residence of a Greenwood man who was killed in Myrtle Beach on Memorial Day. Cedric Elmore Jr., 24, lived at Boxwood Terrace Apartments, according to the Greenwood County Public Index, and officers were expecting the possibility of more violence following his slaying in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach police arrested and charged Kemian Masonte Reese in connection with Elmore’s shooting death. Greenwood County deputies said Tuesday afternoon they had heard talk of possible retaliation in light of the coastal shooting, and that officers were on alert for potential violence.
Chaudoin said it was too soon for officers to say whether the Sylvan Road shooting was connected to the Myrtle Beach case in any way, but that officers were staying open to the possibility as they investigate.