Calhoun Falls police are searching for 28-year-old Robert Kenneth Martin.
Martin, who is awaiting trial on a murder count, was out on bond and removed his ankle bracelet.
The Calhoun Falls man was arrested Aug. 20, 2019 in connection with the death of Jessica Ekholm, which happened four days earlier. Ekholm intervened in a fight between Martin and a woman, attacking him with a pocket knife. A warrant said Martin killed her "by cutting her neck with a knife."
He was also charged with second-degree domestic violence and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
According to online court records, Circuit Court Judge Eugene C. Griffith Jr. of Newberry set Martin's surety bond at $100,000 on Feb. 18, which was posted May 15. Conditions included house arrest except for attending work, school and appointments with a doctor or attorney. Griffith also mandated electronic monitoring.
Martin is 5-foot-10 and weighs about 210 pounds. Police think he has three stolen guns and is considered armed and dangerous.
If you see him, call 911. Do not approach him.