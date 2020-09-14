Jaborie Demont Bunch, 23, of 307 N. Wise Road, Saluda was arrested Sunday and charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
Greenwood police were called at 7 a.m. Sunday to Ohio Court, where witnesses reported a man firing a gun and leaving the area, according to a report. One woman explained to police that the man had come over and they got into a disagreement before the man stepped outside and fired a handgun.
After getting a description of the car the man was driving, Greenwood officers learned a Saluda County deputy had stopped him. When a Greenwood officer arrived to take him into custody, the man told police the same story a witness had but refused to comment on firing the gun, the report said.
The deputy found a handgun under the man's seat, the report said.