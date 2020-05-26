The sight of a man appearing to sleep in a running vehicle late Monday night led someone to call 911, according to police, who said they found drugs on the man.
Scott Shanen Vaughn, 40, of Greenwood was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
Greenwood police were called to make a welfare check on a man who appeared to be sleeping behind the wheel of a running vehicle at the Food Lion on South Main Street, a post on the police department's Facebook page said. The driver told officers his girlfriend was shopping inside and he was waiting for her.
During a search of the man, police found a bag containing 17 grams of meth and a pill crusher with blue powder inside it, along with an undisclosed sum of cash, the post said. The man told police he had taken some of the blue powder shortly before police arrived.
Because the man showed symptoms that led officers to believe he had overdosed on fentanyl, he was taken to the hospital to be evaluated before booking.