A brief police chase and a bag of illicit goods netted a city man nearly 20 counts, Greenwood police said Wednesday morning.
A Greenwood police officer approached a car parked near a known drug house on Magnolia Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday and reported seeing a jar of what appeared to be marijuana inside the vehicle. The officer attempted to detain the driver, but he drove off.
During a brief pursuit, the vehicle rammed a marked police car. According to the incident report, the chase ended when the car hit a metal handrail near the intersection of Jordan Street and Smythe Avenue.
Law enforcement recovered a backpack they said was thrown from the vehicle. Once the driver was detained, officers reported finding crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine and pills believed to be fentanyl. Police also found a stolen pistol and seized more than $2,300 from the driver.
Police arrested 38-year-old Sherman McKenzie Norman, of Springwood Trail, who is out on bond after he was accused of an earlier attempt to flee from officers. In that chase, Greenwood police said he struck two cars, a fence and a wall in July.
Norman is charged with failure to stop for blue light, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine within proximity of a school, littering, improper vehicle license, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to register a vehicle, driving under suspension, operating an uninsured vehicle, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of a stolen pistol, felon in possession of a firearm, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, trafficking illegal drugs, possession within intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of ecstasy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime.