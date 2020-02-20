A third man was arrested Wednesday in an armed robbery case from late December.
Raheem Markevious Lukie, 27, of 112 Osborne St., Greenwood was arrested Wednesday and charged with 16 counts each of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts each of kidnapping, conspiracy and first-degree assault and battery.
The charges stem from the Dec. 23 armed robberies at Quick Credit and Nails by Linda, both located in The Market Place shopping center at Montague Avenue. Three robbers entered the Quick Credit at 724B Montague Ave. and pointed a gun in the face of an employee who was on her way out, according to a report. The robbers asked where the safe was, and when employees said there was no safe, the robbers took an employee's cellphone and purse and left the store.
they then entered Nails by Linda next door and robbed every customer and employee at gunpoint, the report said. One of the robbers assaulted a man, who was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police earlier arrested Ry'shed Dramon Lukie and Kevis Trai Hawkins in connection with this case. By the end of December, officers had issued warrants for Raheem Lukie's arrest.