Greenwood police detectives arrested a man in connection with the weekend vandalism at a Countybank building, the post office and a bank-owned vehicle.
Jonathan Israel Corona, 20, of Greenwood was arrested, and police say he's being charged with three counts of malicious damage to property, valued more than $5,000. Corona is at the Greenwood County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
Greenwood police were called Monday morning about vandalism that happened overnight at the Countybank at 419 Main St., a company car and the U.S. Post Office on Phoenix Street. According to a report, officers reviewed surveillance video from the area that showed a man getting out of a white car parked at the post office, then is seen spray painting a vehicle and the buildings.
The graffiti mostly appeared to be the letters "SOL" with what appeared to be a trident in the middle, though there were other words spray painted as well, the report aid. Officers were able to identify the man through the surveillance video.