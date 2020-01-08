After facing recent attempted murder and armed robbery charges, a Greenwood man has been arrested again, this time in connection with the December robberies at Papa T’s Liquor and at a bank ATM.
Ry’Shed Dramon Lukie, 26, of 108 Quince St., Greenwood was charged this week with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of armed robbery, Greenwood Police Department PIO Jonathan Link said in a Facebook post. Lukie was identified early on as a suspect in these investigations, and investigators were able to charge him after piecing together more details, Link said.
A robber went into Papa T’s Liquor Store on Dec. 10 wielding a revolver, according to a report. The robber pushed an employee at the store into a chair while a second robber ran to the back of the store. The armed robber held the employee at gunpoint, forcing him to open the cash register before taking him to open the store’s safe.
The two men escaped with an undisclosed amount of money, the report said.
Investigators are still working to identify and capture additional suspects in the Papa T’s case, as well as a robbery at a United Community Bank ATM, the Facebook post said.
Before this most recent arrest, Lukie was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that sent another man to the hospital. He was later arrested in connection with the Dec. 23 armed robbery of Quick Credit and Nails by Linda. Lukie was charged with 17 counts each of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, along with counts of kidnapping, assault and drug possession, among other charges.
Lukie is currently in custody at the Greenwood County jail, where he’s been denied bond on some of his charges.