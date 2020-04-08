Greenwood police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening at Burfield Apartments.
Though it didn’t immediately appear as though anyone was injured, Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said at about 7:45 p.m. officers arrived on scene at the 315 E. Cambridge Ave. apartment complex after a caller reported hearing multiple gunshots.
From initial interviews with witnesses, officers were told the shots were fired from a black vehicle toward the apartment complex.
Link said officers were still on scene gathering evidence and speaking to potential witnesses in the hopes of finding out more information about whoever was responsible.