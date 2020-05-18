Police are investigating a break-in at the Arts Center of Greenwood, according to a report.
At about 2 p.m. Friday, a man told Greenwood police he noticed that it looked as if someone had broken a window in the basement of the Arts Center at 120 Main St. and gone inside, the report said. The man took the officer to a basement room and showed him the window, where the officer processed three sets of fingerprints.
A box had been taken that artists use to store rental money in, and officers learned two checks had been in the box when it was taken. A woman also reported her laptop was missing from the art studio, the report said.
The responding officer handed the case off to investigators. Anyone with information about this break-in is urged to contact police on the Greenwood Police Department Facebook page, by phone at 864-942-8407 or online at cityofgreenwoodsc.com/departments/police/submit-an-anonymous-tip