Greenwood police are investigating the sounds of shots fired Thursday evening in the area near the United Center for Community Care.
At about 6:10 p.m., police received a call from someone in the area of Phoenix Street and East Creswell Avenue who said they heard multiple gunshots, said Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link.
Officers went there to investigate but found no one was injured and no one was reporting any property damage. Witnesses gave police conflicting reports of a vehicle leaving the area they suspected was connected to the shooting.
Police recovered a spent shell casing from the area, Link said, and while the shooting appears to have been a drive-by, officers are working to get more information.