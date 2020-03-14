Authorities are investigating a shooting in the Greenwood Mall parking lot.
Officers from Greenwood police and the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office responded to the mall at about 3:25 p.m. Saturday after hearing reports of shots fired.
Greenwood police spokesman Jonathan Link said a fight in the parking lot among a group that had just left a store escalated until gunshots were fired. The people then left in two vehicles.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Police tape has blocked access to where the shooting happened and markers on the ground show where shells and other potential pieces of evidence dot the parking lot.
Austin Landers had just pulled into the mall parking lot when he said he heard about five or six gunshots and saw two men reaching inside a small sedan.
"After hearing the gunshots and seeing what was happening, I got out of there," he said. "I wanted to get away because it was scary."
Link said investigators are working to identify suspects, noting that such public acts of violence frustrate police.
"There are families and children out here that are going shopping, and going to the restaurants and stuff and they shouldn't be in this kind of danger," Link said.